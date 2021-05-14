In the wake of surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday decided to cancel class 10 board exams and said that mark sheets will be issued based on evaluation. The government also announced to postpone class 12 exams, news agency ANI reported.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Board exams for class 10 won't take place, mark sheets will be issued based on evaluation."

"Anyone who wants higher marks can sit for the exam later in the time to come. Board exams for students of class 12 have been postponed. Exams will be held when the situation improves," he added.

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 8,087 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 7,16,708, while the day also saw 88 deaths which increased the toll to 6,841, an official said.

This was the fifth consecutive day when the daily addition of cases was less than 10,000, he said, adding that the state has seen 1,53,381 cases and 1,225 deaths in May so far. A total of 11,671 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 6,05,423, leaving the state with 1,04,444 active cases, he added.

Karnataka: SSLC Examination postponed

On Thursday, the Karnataka government also announced to postpone the class 10 examinations, which was scheduled to start on June 21.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday said, "Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in COVID19 cases."

"The increasing COVID cases in the state coupled with the concerns of parent-students and many school associations has resulted in this decision. A suitable call will be taken after the second wave of COVID-19 dies down," said the minister.

Revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies, he added.

No class 10 board exams in Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to cancel the state board exams for Class 10 students and give them mass promotion to the next grade.

The decision to grant mass promotion to regular Class 10 (SSC) students of the Gujarat Secondary Education Board was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the larger interest of pupils and save them from getting infected with coronavirus, said a government release.

A decision regarding "repeaters", students who had failed in earlier attempts and were slated to again appear for exams this year, will be taken after assessing the situation once COVID-19 cases drop, said the release.

(With inputs from agencies)

