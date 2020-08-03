Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will undergo further hospitalisation after a COVID-19 test conducted on the 9th day returned positive, health officials and a state minister said on Monday.

Chouhan has been in Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal since July 25 undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Chouhan has been in Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal since July 25 undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

A health bulletin from Chirayu Hospital said, "CM's RT-PCR test for SARS-Cov-2 on 9th day was positive. His medical parameters are normal."

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the development to reporters and said the CM will stay in hospital for now, adding that the state cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday would be a virtual one.

Chouhan had tweeted on Sunday that he was healthy and not showing any symptoms of the infection, and had said he would be discharged if a sample collected for tests during the day returns negative.

Chouhan also shared on Twitter a picture of a rakhi tied on him by nurse Saroj who is attending to him in the isolation ward.

