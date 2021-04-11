As coronavirus infections reach record high across the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday conducted a meeting with nurses and paramedical staff to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

He thanked the healthcare workers for their service to the society during the pandemic and asked everybody to continue to follow all safety protocols.

"For the past one year, the entire country is fighting this deadly virus and helping each other. But once again infections have started increasing," stated Chouhan.

"People are following all the protocols, be it wearing masks, maintaining social distancing but despite everything, the Covid-19 cases are increasing. I would like to thank the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for the selfless contribution to the society. I would request everyone to keep calm and follow the Covid-19 guidelines," he added.

Lockdown extended in Indore

The lockdown currently underway in Indore which was initially scheduled to end on Monday, has now been extended till 6.00 am on 19 April, said BJP MP Shankar Lalwani.

Lalwani said this was decided in a meeting of the Indore District Crisis Management Committee chaired by Chouhan on Saturday.

He further said that vegetable and milk shops in the city will remain open from 7.00 am to 10.00 pm, adding that grocery and medical stores will also continue to remain open during the lockdown.

Lalwani said that the situation of Indore is worrisome as compared to other cities and districts.

"Home isolation has been encouraged because last time when we did home isolation then around 3,000 people were able to avail facilities. We will issue a protocol for who should be home isolated and who should be hospitalised," he said.

The MP further informed that a Covid control room/centre will be established that will function 24 hours and seven days a week.

According to Union health ministry, Madhya Pradesh reported 4,882 new cases on Saturday.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via