Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (ANI Photo)
Madhya Pradesh CM inspects night shelters in Indore

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 05:42 AM IST ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Friday night inspected the 'Rain Baseras' (night shelters) in different areas of Indore.

Upon reaching Indore after participating in BJP MLA Training Camp in Ujjain, Chouhan inspected the night shelters situated in Sukhlia, Jhabua Tower area of Indore.

Chief Minister talked to the people who are staying in the night shelters. He asked them about the facilities, food and administration.

Accompanied by his staff, Chouhan took a stock of the conditions and arrangements at the night shelter of Sukhlia.

"I came here to inspect the shelter house. People staying here have expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. Those who are living here have told me they are getting food and have good facilities. They are happily living here," Chouhan told the media.

When asked about the incident wherein a team of Indore Municipal workers has been caught on video trying to "dump" elderly homeless people by the side of a highway on the city's outskirts, Chouhan said, "Any inhumane behaviour will not be tolerated."

Last month, a disturbing video of the incident, shot by locals has been widely circulated online, showing the municipal team trying to unload homeless people off a truck parked on the side of the highway. However, they were forced to bring them back after villagers in the Kshipra area notice them and refuse to let the elderly people be abandoned in the bitter cold.

Following the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation were suspended. (ANI)

