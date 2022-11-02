With an aim to encourage girls to pursue higher education and make them independent Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, launched the flagship scheme of his government 'Ladli Laxmi 2.0'. The scheme intends to change the perspective of society towards girl children and provides monetary benefits to eligible girl children to ensure quality education.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the scheme in 2007, during his first tenure as the Chief Minister of the state.

"During my public addresses earlier, I once raised the slogan 'Beti hai to kal hai' (there is no future without daughters), following which an old woman pointed at me and asked whether I will be able to make arrangements for the marriage of girls. That question agitated me so much that when I became an MLA for the first time in 1990, I started funding the wedding of daughters," Chouhan said at the launch of the Ladli Laxmi 2.0 scheme.

Chouhan termed the day as "historic" and transferred Rs. 1.85 crores into the bank accounts of 1,477 Ladli Laxmi scheme beneficiary girls. The Chief Minister shared that during his first tenure, he directed the officials of government to formulate a scheme with the potential to make girls "lakhpati" from the day of their birth by depositing money into her name in phases which amounts to ₹1.43 lakh when she turned 21.

The scheme also had a catch that the parents must not marry their girl child before the age of 18. With more than 43 lakh Ladli Laxmis in the state, the scheme is quite popular since 2007.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that when he became an MP from Vidisha in 1991, he used his allowances as an MP to fund the marriages of girls.

The Chief Minister also announced 'Ladli Laxmi Vatika' (garden) which will be developed in every district of Madhya Pradesh. He even planted saplings at one such Vatika in Bhopal, along with some beneficiary girls.

With inputs from PTI.