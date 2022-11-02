Madhya Pradesh CM launches scheme to help girls financially2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 10:26 PM IST
- Ladli Laxmi 2.0 is the flagship scheme of Madhya Pradesh government which was launched to encourage their education and make them independent
With an aim to encourage girls to pursue higher education and make them independent Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, launched the flagship scheme of his government 'Ladli Laxmi 2.0'. The scheme intends to change the perspective of society towards girl children and provides monetary benefits to eligible girl children to ensure quality education.