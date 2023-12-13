Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav bans meat sales in open, loudspeakers in religious places
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has ordered a ban on the unregulated use of loudspeakers in religious places and other public places.
Madhya Pradesh's newly appointed chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohan Yadav has ordered a ban on the “unregulated use of loudspeakers in religious places and other public places", as soon as he assumed chair.
