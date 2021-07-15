Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday married off his three daughters in Vidisha. Chouhan was seen performing 'Kanyadaan' ritual during the wedding of his three adopted daughters at a temple in Vidisha.

"A big responsibility is going to be fulfilled today. I'm happy that three of my daughters are getting married today," Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan said during the wedding ceremonies of his adopted daughters.

In a tweet, Chouhan expressed his happiness that his three daughters--Radha, Preeti and Suman are getting married in a simple ceremony. The Madhya Pradesh chief minister wrote in Hindi, "Today my three daughters are entering their future happy life, this day is a day of utmost auspiciousness and good fortune for every father.

There is a conflict going on in the inner mind whether it is a day of greater happiness or the mind is disturbed by the silence caused by his departure".

आज मेरी तीनों बेटियां अपने भावी मंगलमय जीवन में प्रवेश कर रही हैं,यह दिन हर पिता के लिए अत्यंत शुभत्व और सौभाग्य का दिन होता है।



अंतर्मन में द्वंद्व चल रहा है कि यह अधिक प्रसन्नता का दिन है या उनके विदा होने से होने वाले सूनेपन से मन विचलित है।



बेटी प्रीति को आशीर्वाद!#कन्यादान pic.twitter.com/JIOM1OPiDP — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 15, 2021

विदिशा में बाढ़ वाले गणेश जी की आज विवाह बंधन में बंध रहीं तीनों बेटियों राधा, प्रीति, सुमन और परिवार के साथ दर्शन-पूजन कर बेटियों के भावी जीवन के लिए मंगल कामना की।



प्रभु, मेरी लाडलियों पर अपनी कृपा की अनवरत वर्षा करते रहना, यही करबद्ध प्रार्थना। pic.twitter.com/NM4QHFpUhV — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 15, 2021

CM Chouhan also planted three saplings in the name of his three adopted daughters before their wedding ceremony on Thursday.

"Sometimes I will sit in the shade of these trees and remember my daughters, and sometimes I will enjoy tea with them. May my darlings always be happy, this is the blessing of this father!" the Madhya Pradesh chief minister wrote on Twitter.





View Full Image Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's three adopted daughters and wife, Sadhna

तीनों बेटियों राधा, प्रीति, सुमन के विवाह के शुभ अवसर पर उनके नाम पर पौधे रोपकर इस अमूल्य घड़ी को सदैव के लिए संजो लिया।



कभी इन पेड़ों की छांव में बैठकर बेटियों को याद करूंगा, तो कभी उनके साथ चाय की चुस्कियों का आनंद लूंगा। मेरी लाडलियों सदैव खुश रहो,इस पिता का यही आशीर्वाद है! pic.twitter.com/XthWXaOLwC — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 15, 2021

View Full Image MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings in his daughters' wedding day





"When Radha, Preeti, Suman came to me, they were thee and half years old. They had no guardians, so I decided to keep them with me. Sadhna ji (Shivraj Singh's wife) brought them up with great love and today our daughters have got married. I am very happy," Chouhan told media.

मेरे पास जब राधा, प्रीति, सुमन आई थीं, तो तीनों बेटियां की उम्र डेढ़ से तीन वर्ष थी। इनका कोई अभिभावक नहीं था, तो मैंने इन्हें अपने पास रखने का निर्णय लिया।



साधना जी ने इनका लालन-पालन बड़े प्यार से किया और आज हमारी इन बेटियों का विवाह है। मैं बहुत प्रसन्न हूं। pic.twitter.com/v5JjzyNafb — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 15, 2021

CM Chouhan and and his wife Sadhna adopted three girls when he was a Member of Parliament. Chouhan handed them to Seva ashram.

He had reportedly pledged to take care of seven girls and two boys who were raised in Sundar Seva Ashram in Vidisha.

In 2019, one of Chouhan's adopted daughter Bharti Verma passed away.









