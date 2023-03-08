Madhya Pradesh CM sings ‘Phaag’ during Holi celebration1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan sang traditional folk song, ‘Phaag’ during Holi celebration at his residence in Bhopal on Wednesday.
As the world celebrates Holi across the nation, several ministers joined the celebration in their own way. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan sang ‘Phaag’ in chorus with fellow singers at his residence on Wednesday. ‘Phaag’ is one of the popular folk songs of the state.
