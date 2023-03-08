Home / News / India /  Madhya Pradesh CM sings ‘Phaag’ during Holi celebration
Back

As the world celebrates Holi across the nation, several ministers joined the celebration in their own way. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan sang ‘Phaag’ in chorus with fellow singers at his residence on Wednesday. ‘Phaag’ is one of the popular folk songs of the state.

In a post Holi session, MP CM Shivaraj Singh Chauhan was seen sitting and singing the traditional folk song dedicated to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Along with holding mic from one hand, the state CM was playing a musical instrument from his another hand on the occasion. During the celebration, he was accompanied by wife Sadhna Singh and other family members.

CM Shivaraj Singh Chauhan was not the only politician who was seen enjoying the festival of colour in a different way. Bihar MP Tej Pratap Yadav played flute while celebrating the festival in a traditional way. Wearing a crown over his head, the minister organised a program showcasing the traditional Holi dance of the state at his residence in Patna. During the program, everyone applied colour on each other's face and sang traditional folk songs.

All across the world, people are celebrating Holi with huge fervour and joy in different forms. From the famous ‘Lathmar’ Holi to floral Holi, people across the nation are celebrating the festival with full energy. Several global leaders have also extended their wishes of the festival to India .

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout