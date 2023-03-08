As the world celebrates Holi across the nation, several ministers joined the celebration in their own way. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan sang ‘Phaag’ in chorus with fellow singers at his residence on Wednesday. ‘Phaag’ is one of the popular folk songs of the state.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan sings 'phaag' and celebrates the festival of #Holi at his residence in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/SNrqzFLN4R — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 8, 2023

In a post Holi session, MP CM Shivaraj Singh Chauhan was seen sitting and singing the traditional folk song dedicated to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Along with holding mic from one hand, the state CM was playing a musical instrument from his another hand on the occasion. During the celebration, he was accompanied by wife Sadhna Singh and other family members.

CM Shivaraj Singh Chauhan was not the only politician who was seen enjoying the festival of colour in a different way. Bihar MP Tej Pratap Yadav played flute while celebrating the festival in a traditional way. Wearing a crown over his head, the minister organised a program showcasing the traditional Holi dance of the state at his residence in Patna. During the program, everyone applied colour on each other's face and sang traditional folk songs.

All across the world, people are celebrating Holi with huge fervour and joy in different forms. From the famous ‘Lathmar’ Holi to floral Holi, people across the nation are celebrating the festival with full energy. Several global leaders have also extended their wishes of the festival to India .