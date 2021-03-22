Madhya Pradesh CM urges people to celebrate Holi at home amid COVID surge

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the fresh Covid-19 cases mounting on a daily basis, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday asked the state officials to launch an awareness campaign about the importance of wearing masks. He also urged people to celebrate the upcoming festival of Holi at their homes.

On Monday CM ordered officials to rope in religious leaders, NCC cadets, and NSS workers to reach out to people. A public relations department official said, "Chouhan urged public representatives and officials to post the message 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha' (My mask is my safety) slogan on social media and also launch a campaign."

In order to save oneself from the infection, the CM directed officials to remind people of the importance of wearing masks between 11 AM and 7 PM and asked them to rope in self-help groups to ensure the supply of masks.

During the upcoming Holi festival, he ordered that no traditional fairs will be organised this time to tackle the current situation in the state. In Ashok Nagar district, the traditional Kareela mela will remain suspended adding Niwadi district bordering Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh will also be under close watch, officials informed.

CM also said no more than 20 persons will be allowed to attend a function during Holi. Further, crisis management groups in each district should make necessary arrangements for dealing with the situation, the chief minister said.

Officials have been directed to maintain strong vigilance in the districts bordering Maharashtra in view of the spike in cases in the neighboring state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision to impose a lockdown every Sunday in these three cities was taken at a review meeting of the Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh. The announcement also comes amid a massive surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra with which Madhya Pradesh shares its border.

