After remaining shut for months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, universities and colleges in Madhya Pradesh will reopen with 50% attendance from 15 September.

Madhya Pradesh has around 1,400 colleges and 56 universities with nearly 13.5 lakh students, of which two lakh are freshers, according to a PTI report.

“All teachers and non-teaching staffers have been asked to conduct classes with 50 per cent students from September 15," MP Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said in a statement.

It is compulsory for teaching, non-teaching staff and students to submit certificates of having taken the first shot of a vaccine against Covid-19.

Apart from this, Covid-19 appropriate behaviour must be strictly adhered to on college and university campuses, the minister said. Online classes for students will continue, and officials have been asked to chart out a timetable for online and offline classes, he said.

Libraries, hostels and mess will reopen in a phased manner in compliance with coronavirus norms, Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported five new Covid-19 cases and one death. It took the infection tally in the state to 7,92,311 and death toll to 10,517.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,664, leaving the state with 130 active cases, he said. With 70,307 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 1,72,64,123.

As many as 5,08,85,297 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 2,57,554 on Friday.

