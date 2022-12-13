Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested over ‘kill Modi’ remark

On Sunday, Pateria the former Madhya Pradesh minister, purportedly made the controversial remarks at a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organised by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House.
Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on the morning of 13 December for his controversial statement about prime minister `be ready to kill Modi to save the Constitution', news agency PTI has reported citing officials.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on the morning of 13 December for his controversial statement about prime minister `be ready to kill Modi to save the Constitution', news agency PTI has reported citing officials.
As per officials, he was arrested by the police from his residence in Hata town of the state's Damoh district.
As per officials, he was arrested by the police from his residence in Hata town of the state's Damoh district.
“A police team went to his house around 5.30 am to inform him about the arrest. They took him to Pawai (in Panna district) around 7 am," Hata sub divisional officer of police Virendra Bahadur Singh told PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“A police team went to his house around 5.30 am to inform him about the arrest. They took him to Pawai (in Panna district) around 7 am," Hata sub divisional officer of police Virendra Bahadur Singh told PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Sunday, Pateria the former Madhya Pradesh minister, purportedly made the controversial remarks at a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organised by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House.
On Sunday, Pateria the former Madhya Pradesh minister, purportedly made the controversial remarks at a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organised by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House.
In the video that went viral, Pateria could be heard saying that "PM Modi will "end elections, divide people on the basis of religion and Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime". "You should be ready to carry out 'Modi ki hatya' if you want to save the Constitution...hatya (kill) in the sense of defeating him," Pateria is heard saying.
In the video that went viral, Pateria could be heard saying that "PM Modi will "end elections, divide people on the basis of religion and Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime". "You should be ready to carry out 'Modi ki hatya' if you want to save the Constitution...hatya (kill) in the sense of defeating him," Pateria is heard saying.
Narottam Mishra, the home minister of Madhya Pradesh, lodged an FIR against Pateria for talking about toppling Modi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Narottam Mishra, the home minister of Madhya Pradesh, lodged an FIR against Pateria for talking about toppling Modi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Agitated over his statement, the BJP leaders demanded Pateria's immediate arrest and also sought the strictest probe into the matter.
Agitated over his statement, the BJP leaders demanded Pateria's immediate arrest and also sought the strictest probe into the matter.
In the letter to DGP, the BJP leaders said: "A video in the matter has gone viral over social media and electronic media where a senior leader of Congress was seen appealing to kill the Prime Minister in an open address in a village of Panna. Such an appeal to kill the Prime Minister shows that there is a serious challenge to national security, and a conspiracy to spread anarchy and cause a riot in Madhya Pradesh."
In the letter to DGP, the BJP leaders said: "A video in the matter has gone viral over social media and electronic media where a senior leader of Congress was seen appealing to kill the Prime Minister in an open address in a village of Panna. Such an appeal to kill the Prime Minister shows that there is a serious challenge to national security, and a conspiracy to spread anarchy and cause a riot in Madhya Pradesh."
"This seems to be an attempt to hatch a conspiracy to kill PM Modi and encourage Naxalism in the state," the letter read further.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"This seems to be an attempt to hatch a conspiracy to kill PM Modi and encourage Naxalism in the state," the letter read further.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The AICC head of media and publicity department Pawan Khera denounced the remarks made by its leader PM Modi and said that it is not acceptable to the party and need to be condemned.
The AICC head of media and publicity department Pawan Khera denounced the remarks made by its leader PM Modi and said that it is not acceptable to the party and need to be condemned.
“Absolutely reprehensible! No such words should be used against the prime minister or against anyone. The Congress party denounces, condemns such statements." "There is no excuse to use any such language against anyone including and especially the prime minister," Khera said.
“Absolutely reprehensible! No such words should be used against the prime minister or against anyone. The Congress party denounces, condemns such statements." "There is no excuse to use any such language against anyone including and especially the prime minister," Khera said.
Later, in a clarification video, Pateria said, "I am a follower of Gandhi ji and Gandhi's followers can not talk about murder. The video has been misinterpreted." "I meant to say that it is necessary to defeat him to save this country's Constitution, to protect minorities, Dalits, and tribal and to remove unemployment. My intention about the murder has been misrepresented," he added.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Later, in a clarification video, Pateria said, "I am a follower of Gandhi ji and Gandhi's followers can not talk about murder. The video has been misinterpreted." "I meant to say that it is necessary to defeat him to save this country's Constitution, to protect minorities, Dalits, and tribal and to remove unemployment. My intention about the murder has been misrepresented," he added.