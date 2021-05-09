The official said, "The corona curfew is extended in the areas under the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Berasia town till 6 am on May 17 as per the order issued by district collector Avinash Lavaniyam,"
He said essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the purview of the restrictions on the movement of people.
As of Saturday, Bhopal's COVID-19 caseload stood at 1,02,776 while the death toll stood at 788, as per the state health department.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 11,598 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 90 deaths, taking the tally of infections to 6,60,712 and the toll to 6,334, the state health department said.
For the first time, the count of active cases in Madhya Pradesh crossed the one lakh mark to reach 1,02,486.
A total of 4,445 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 5,51,892, the department said.