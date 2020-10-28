Madhya Pradesh COVID-19: 788 new cases reported today; recoveries rise

BHOPAL : Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 788 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,69,271, while 15 more fatalities pushed the toll to 2,913, a health department official said.

A total of 1,032 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, due to which the state's overall recovery count improved to 1,56,264.

Two patients each died in Jabalpur, Rajgarh and Betul and one each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Khargone, Sagar, Hoshangabad, Dhar, Ratlam, Damoh and Mandsaur, the official said.

Of 788 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 151, Indore 148, Gwalior 59 and Jabalpur 35.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 33,719, including 679 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 24,107 with 471 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 12,670 and 12,203 cases respectively, the officials said.

Indore now has 3,241 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,568, 726 and 315 respectively.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,69,271, new cases 788, death toll 2,913, recovered 1,56,264, active cases 10,094, number of people tested so far 28,53,030.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via