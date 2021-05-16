Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that they have managed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Chouhan claimed that the coronavirus positivity rate, which had climbed up to above 24% has now declined to 10.68% on Saturday. He also claimed that in some districts, the positivity rate is below 5%.

Chouhan further claimed that there is no shortage of oxygen as well as beds. He said there is no problem in hospitals. In order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in rural areas, Chouhan requested people living in villages not to hide any symptoms from the state government's survey team so that proper treatment can be provided.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 7,571 new Covid-19 cases and 72 more fatalities that raised the count of infections to 7,24,279 and death toll to 6,913, according to an official from the state health department.

The statement claimed that the state's daily caseload has dropped below 10,000 for the sixth consecutive day.

The recoveries outnumbered the infections, as 11,973 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 6,17,396 in the state, according to the official.

Indore's caseload went up to 1,36,391, with the addition of 1,548 new infections, while Bhopal's tally rose to 1,12,226, after 1,241 persons tested positive, he said.

As many as eight patients succumbed to the infection in Indore, raising the toll in the district to 1,253, while fatalities in Bhopal rose to 838 after nine patients died, he said.

The city of Indore is reported 16,028 active cases on Saturday, while 14,680 patients are undergoing treatment in Bhopal, according to the official. , adding that the state now has 99,970 active cases.

With the addition of 68,504 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of samples tested so far rose to 87,19,274, the official said. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1,60,952 cases and 1,297 fatalities so far this month, according to data released on Saturday..

