Chouhan further claimed that there is no shortage of oxygen as well as beds in hospitals

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that they have managed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Chouhan claimed that the coronavirus positivity rate, which had climbed up to above 24% has now declined to 10.68% on Saturday. He also claimed that in some districts, the positivity rate is below 5%.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that they have managed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Chouhan claimed that the coronavirus positivity rate, which had climbed up to above 24% has now declined to 10.68% on Saturday. He also claimed that in some districts, the positivity rate is below 5%.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 7,571 new Covid-19 cases and 72 more fatalities that raised the count of infections to 7,24,279 and death toll to 6,913, according to an official from the state health department.

The statement claimed that the state's daily caseload has dropped below 10,000 for the sixth consecutive day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recoveries outnumbered the infections, as 11,973 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 6,17,396 in the state, according to the official.

Indore's caseload went up to 1,36,391, with the addition of 1,548 new infections, while Bhopal's tally rose to 1,12,226, after 1,241 persons tested positive, he said.

As many as eight patients succumbed to the infection in Indore, raising the toll in the district to 1,253, while fatalities in Bhopal rose to 838 after nine patients died, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the addition of 68,504 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of samples tested so far rose to 87,19,274, the official said. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1,60,952 cases and 1,297 fatalities so far this month, according to data released on Saturday..

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}