Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to impose Sunday lockdown in the districts of Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam and Khargone. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced this while briefing his ministerial colleagues on the coronavirus situation after the cabinet meeting, news agency PTI reported. The lockdown will begin at 10 pm on Saturday and end at 6 am on Monday.

Sunday lockdown is already in force in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Also Read | Lessons from India’s tryst with lockdown

Some other Covid-19 guidelines to be followed in the state are:

1) In the cities where more than 20 cases are being reported daily, and in the districts where the average new cases per week are more than 20, only 50 persons can attend a marriage ceremony and only 20 people can take part in the last rites.

2) Swimming pools, gyms and cinema halls too will remain closed in such districts.

3) Only takeaway service will be allowed at restaurants in such districts.

4) Public halls will be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity.

So far 26,90,646 persons have been administered vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has 8592 active cases while 2,64,575 people have recovered from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha' campaign aimed at raising awareness about Covid-19 in Bhopal. He also urged the citizens to wear masks and follow all Covid protocols.

Regarding the upcoming festival of Holi, Chouhan encouraged people to celebrate at home.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via