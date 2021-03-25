OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 surge: Sunday lockdown extended to four districts

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to impose Sunday lockdown in the districts of Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam and Khargone. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced this while briefing his ministerial colleagues on the coronavirus situation after the cabinet meeting, news agency PTI reported. The lockdown will begin at 10 pm on Saturday and end at 6 am on Monday.

Sunday lockdown is already in force in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Also Read | Lessons from India’s tryst with lockdown

Some other Covid-19 guidelines to be followed in the state are:

1) In the cities where more than 20 cases are being reported daily, and in the districts where the average new cases per week are more than 20, only 50 persons can attend a marriage ceremony and only 20 people can take part in the last rites.

2) Swimming pools, gyms and cinema halls too will remain closed in such districts.

3) Only takeaway service will be allowed at restaurants in such districts.

4) Public halls will be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Vaccination is free at Government hospitals and charged up to ₹250 per dose in Private hospitals.

Want to take the Covid-19 vaccine but have doubts? All your queries answered

3 min read . 08:09 AM IST
A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the general practice of Doctor Claudia Schramm as the spread of the coronavirus continues.

AstraZeneca Covid vaccine slightly less effective than 1st touted: 76% rather than 79% against virus

1 min read . 07:44 AM IST
Members of Road Kisan Sangarsh Committee blocking Patiala Bathinda National Highway during a protest for acquiring land of farmers, in Patiala on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Bharat Bandh by farmers body tomorrow from 6 am to 6 pm: All you need to know

2 min read . 07:21 AM IST
India started supplying the vaccine doses to foreign countries on January 20.

Govt not to expand covid vaccine export for few months, to focus on domestic demand

1 min read . 07:02 AM IST

So far 26,90,646 persons have been administered vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has 8592 active cases while 2,64,575 people have recovered from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha' campaign aimed at raising awareness about Covid-19 in Bhopal. He also urged the citizens to wear masks and follow all Covid protocols.

Regarding the upcoming festival of Holi, Chouhan encouraged people to celebrate at home.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout