In a bid to tackle spread of COVID-19 virus, the Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday decided to extend COVID curfew in Gwalior and Morena Chambal divisions, news agency ANI reported. The curfew will remain in force in these regions till May 30.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "On advice of the crisis management group we have decided to extend the 'janata curfew' in Gwalior and Morena Chambal divisions till May 30."

Earlier in the day, the authorities also announced to extend the curfew in Bhopal and Berasia town for another week. An official said, "The coronavirus-induced curfew in Bhopal and Berasia town in Madhya Pradesh was on Sunday extended till May 24 by Collector Avinash Lavaniya."

The corona curfew, which was supposed to end at 6am on May 17, has earlier been given multiple week-long extensions since April 12. Essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the ambit of the curfew, he added.

Noting that the positivity rate in the state has shown a significant dip, Chouhan said on Sunday, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has come down from 24 per cent earlier to 10.68 per cent now, with some districts showing less than five detections per 100 tests.

In a video clip released to media outlets, the CM claimed "we have been successful in containing the pandemic" as the positivity rate was "falling day by day".

He said a "kill corona" drive was underway in the rural parts of the state and asked people to participate in surveys that are being carried out as part of the initiative.

Treatment is being offered free of cost, especially to the poor and the middle class, under the Mukhyamantri COVID Upchar Yojana, the CM added.

On Sunday, the state logged as many as 7,106 new COVID19 cases, 79 deaths and 12,345 recoveries. Meanwhile, a day before MP reported 7,106 cases and 12,345 recoveries

"It was a good sign that the number of people getting discharged was higher than those being detected with the infection," Chouhan said.

Lockdown extended in several states

Lockdown was extended on Sunday in the national capital and adjoining Haryana till May 24 as strict restrictions remained in force in large parts of the country with several states reporting signs of improvement in the COVID situation.

The Punjab government also decided to continue with all existing COVID restrictions in the state till May 31, amid a high positivity and fatality rate due to the disease.

