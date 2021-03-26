Fresh curbs have been imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore ahead of Holi to tackle the pandemic situation in the city. The new restrictions include cutting down market hours, closing restaurants, all religious places, Sunday lockdown, and restricting the number of attendees in public gatherings.

The Crisis Management Committee in the city on Thursdayhas decided that markets will be closed at 9 pm instead of 10 pm. All the religious places will be closed till further orders and their congregations will not be allowed. People will not be allowed to sit in restaurants while takeaways are permitted. As many as 50 people will be allowed to attend a marriage ceremony while at a funeral, a gathering of only 20 people will be permitted.

The city will be under complete lockdown on Sundays. Also, on the occasion of Holi, similar restrictions might also be imposed.

Violation of the rules will be leading to strict action.

Yesterday, Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat considered imposing a two-day lockdown in the city. In the meeting with officials, it was discussed whether a two-day lockdown needs to be imposed in the city during the Holi festival.

"This matter will also be discussed with the people and the proposal will be sent to the government after which a decision will be taken. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has already said that in Indore festivals of all religions should be celebrated at home," Silawat told reporters after the meeting.

In the state, Sunday lockdown is already in force in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam and Khargone. The lockdown begins at 10 pm on Saturday and end at 6 am on Monday.

Indore has reported 612 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours yesterday. Madhya Pradesh, which is among the ten states displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, as per the Union Health Ministry yesterday reported 1,712 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, the state capital Bhopal reported 425 new COVID-19 cases. Considering this rise in cases, the district crisis management committee is set to review the measures to contain the spread of the virus, official sources said. Fresh guidelines for the state capital will be issued by the evening, they said.

Madhya Pradesh is among the ten states displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The state reported on Thursday reported 1,885 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 2,82,174. Nine fatalities increased the death toll to 3,928. Meanwhile, India has reported 53,476 new cases and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)





