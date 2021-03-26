The Crisis Management Committee in the city on Thursdayhas decided that markets will be closed at 9 pm instead of 10 pm. All the religious places will be closed till further orders and their congregations will not be allowed. People will not be allowed to sit in restaurants while takeaways are permitted. As many as 50 people will be allowed to attend a marriage ceremony while at a funeral, a gathering of only 20 people will be permitted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}