OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Madhya Pradesh: Curfew imposed in this district for 2 days. Details here
Listen to this article

On the occasion of Eid, a complete curfew will remain in force in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on May 2 and 3. The students who are scheduled to sit for any exams will be given passes.

 ADM Sumer Singh Mujalda, “Eid prayers to be offered at home, there'll be no events on Akshaya Tritiya & Parshuram Jayanti." 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout