Madhya Pradesh: Curfew imposed in this district for 2 days. Details here
- Eid prayers to be offered at home, there'll be no events on Akshaya Tritiya & Parshuram Jayanti, an official said
On the occasion of Eid, a complete curfew will remain in force in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on May 2 and 3. The students who are scheduled to sit for any exams will be given passes.
ADM Sumer Singh Mujalda, “Eid prayers to be offered at home, there'll be no events on Akshaya Tritiya & Parshuram Jayanti."