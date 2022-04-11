Khargone superintendent of police Sidharth Choudhary and two police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting along with some people. Khargone District Collector Anugrah P said section 144 of CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people) has been imposed in the entire city. "Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the city," he said, adding that incidents of minor arson occurred following the pelting of stones.