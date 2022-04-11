This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Khargone violence: When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters stones were pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city on Sunday triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city. Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city on Sunday triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city. Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation.
The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector. After four houses were set on fire, a curfew had been imposed in the area and people have been advised to stay indoors.
The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector. After four houses were set on fire, a curfew had been imposed in the area and people have been advised to stay indoors.
"Curfew has been imposed in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, Motipura, areas. A large number of police forces have been deployed," informed Additional District Magistrate, SS Mujalda.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Curfew has been imposed in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, Motipura, areas. A large number of police forces have been deployed," informed Additional District Magistrate, SS Mujalda.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Collector Anugrah P, Superintendent of Police (SP) P Siddharth Chaudhary, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Milind Dhoke took charge of the situation.
Collector Anugrah P, Superintendent of Police (SP) P Siddharth Chaudhary, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Milind Dhoke took charge of the situation.
Khargone superintendent of police Sidharth Choudhary and two police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting along with some people. Khargone District Collector Anugrah P said section 144 of CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people) has been imposed in the entire city. "Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the city," he said, adding that incidents of minor arson occurred following the pelting of stones.
Khargone superintendent of police Sidharth Choudhary and two police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting along with some people. Khargone District Collector Anugrah P said section 144 of CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people) has been imposed in the entire city. "Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the city," he said, adding that incidents of minor arson occurred following the pelting of stones.