Madhya Pradesh: Curfew relaxed for 9 hours in violence-hit Khargone

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A curfew on 2 and 3 May has been imposed in the Khargone district that witnessed violence following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession last month
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Madhya Pradesh administration has relaxed curfew in Khargone area for nine hours from 8am to 5pm in violence-hit Khargone on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Madhya Pradesh administration has relaxed curfew in Khargone area for nine hours from 8am to 5pm in violence-hit Khargone on Monday.
The Police in the area had said that additional security forces were deployed in Khargone district to keep a vigil to avoid any untoward incident in the area.
The Police in the area had said that additional security forces were deployed in Khargone district to keep a vigil to avoid any untoward incident in the area.
A curfew on 2 and 3 May has been imposed in the Khargone district that witnessed violence following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession last month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A curfew on 2 and 3 May has been imposed in the Khargone district that witnessed violence following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession last month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Additional 1000 troops have been deployed in the district. Security forces are deployed in all the sensitive areas and checkpoints. Areas are being monitored through drones and all inputs are being taken care of," said Ankit Jaiswal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Khargone.
"Additional 1000 troops have been deployed in the district. Security forces are deployed in all the sensitive areas and checkpoints. Areas are being monitored through drones and all inputs are being taken care of," said Ankit Jaiswal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Khargone.
The administration passed various orders to avoid any such situation thereby limiting public gatherings during the festival week.
The administration passed various orders to avoid any such situation thereby limiting public gatherings during the festival week.
"Eid prayers to be offered at home. Also, no event on Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti will be allowed to organize in the district," said Sumer Singh Mujalda, Additional District Magistrate, Khargone.
"Eid prayers to be offered at home. Also, no event on Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti will be allowed to organize in the district," said Sumer Singh Mujalda, Additional District Magistrate, Khargone.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the violence that erupted on 10 April, several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during the procession.
In the violence that erupted on 10 April, several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during the procession.