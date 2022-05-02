Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhya Pradesh: Curfew relaxed for 9 hours in violence-hit Khargone

Nawab Khan stands by the entrance of his shop vandalized by a mob on April 10 in Khargone, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. On April 10, a Hindu festival marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ram turned violent in Khargone after Hindu mobs brandishing swords and sticks marched past Muslim neighborhoods and mosques. Videos showed hundreds of them dancing and cheering in unison to songs blared from loudspeakers that included calls for violence against Muslims. (AP Photo/Kashif Kakvi)
1 min read . 02:57 PM IST Livemint

A curfew on 2 and 3 May has been imposed in the Khargone district that witnessed violence following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession last month

The Madhya Pradesh administration has relaxed curfew in Khargone area for nine hours from 8am to 5pm in violence-hit Khargone on Monday.

The Police in the area had said that additional security forces were deployed in Khargone district to keep a vigil to avoid any untoward incident in the area.

A curfew on 2 and 3 May has been imposed in the Khargone district that witnessed violence following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession last month.

"Additional 1000 troops have been deployed in the district. Security forces are deployed in all the sensitive areas and checkpoints. Areas are being monitored through drones and all inputs are being taken care of," said Ankit Jaiswal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Khargone.

The administration passed various orders to avoid any such situation thereby limiting public gatherings during the festival week.

"Eid prayers to be offered at home. Also, no event on Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti will be allowed to organize in the district," said Sumer Singh Mujalda, Additional District Magistrate, Khargone.

In the violence that erupted on 10 April, several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during the procession.

