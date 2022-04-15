Madhya Pradesh: Curfew-relaxed in Khargone for women

Madhya Pradesh: Curfew-relaxed in Khargone for women1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: The Khargone district magistrate said they have offered two hours of curfew relaxation between 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 5 PM only for women
In Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, the curfew was relaxed for two intervals of two hours in the violence-hit region, Madhya Pradesh. The Khargone district magistrate said they have offered two hours of curfew relaxation between 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 5 PM only for women. Only four categories of shops--groceries, vegetables, milk, and medical will remain open. The curfew was relaxed after three days, the DM added.
On Sunday, stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Khargone triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire. As many as 144 people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.
"The situation is under control. Only women have been allowed to step out of homes and buy essential stuff during curfew relaxations," district collector Anugrah P told reporters. Only milk, vegetable, medical and grocery stores were allowed to open during the curfew relaxation period," DM said.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned that his government will not spare anyone found indulging in riots, and also justified the demolition of 'illegal structures' belonging to those allegedly involved in the violence in Khargone.
Some people are conspiring to spread riots in the state. They want to set the state on fire. I appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony. Nobody should worry about their security and honour, but if someone indulges in riots, then `Mama' (as Chouhan is popularly called) will not spare them. The stern action against rioters will continue," the chief minister said. He also ensured that the houses torched by the rioters will be reconstructed.
