Madhya Pradesh: Curfew-relaxed in Khargone for women

Some people are conspiring to spread riots in the state. They want to set the state on fire. I appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony. Nobody should worry about their security and honour, but if someone indulges in riots, then `Mama' (as Chouhan is popularly called) will not spare them. The stern action against rioters will continue," the chief minister said. He also ensured that the houses torched by the rioters will be reconstructed.