Madhya Pradesh declares three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death

Madhya Pradesh declares three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 08:39 PM IST
During this period, the National Flag will fly at half mast in all the government buildings, wherever it is flown on a regular basis throughout the state, an official said
The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning from December 21 to 23 following the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, an official said.
Vora had served as a chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh for two terms.
"As a mark of respect to Motilal Vora, there will be a three-day state mourning from December 21 to December 23," a state government official said.
During this period, the National Flag will fly at half mast in all the government buildings, wherever it is flown on a regular basis throughout the state, he added.
Vora died at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
