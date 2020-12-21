Motilal Vora passed away at the age of 93, at Fortis Escort Hospital in New Delhi Madhya Pradesh declares three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death
1 min read . 08:39 PM IST
PTI
During this period, the National Flag will fly at half mast in all the government buildings, wherever it is flown on a regular basis throughout the state, an official said
The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning from December 21 to 23 following the death of Congress veteran
Motilal Vora, an official said.
The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning from December 21 to 23 following the death of Congress veteran
Motilal Vora, an official said.
Vora had served as a chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh for two terms.
1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
2 min read . 09:05 PM IST
1 min read . 08:46 PM IST
1 min read . 08:09 PM IST
Vora had served as a chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh for two terms.
1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
2 min read . 09:05 PM IST
1 min read . 08:46 PM IST
1 min read . 08:09 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
"As a mark of respect to Motilal Vora, there will be a three-day state mourning from December 21 to December 23," a state government official said.
During this period, the National Flag will fly at half mast in all the government buildings, wherever it is flown on a regular basis throughout the state, he added.
Vora died at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday following post-
COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.