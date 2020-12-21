Subscribe
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh declares three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death
Motilal Vora passed away at the age of 93, at Fortis Escort Hospital in New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh declares three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death

1 min read . 08:39 PM IST PTI

During this period, the National Flag will fly at half mast in all the government buildings, wherever it is flown on a regular basis throughout the state, an official said

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning from December 21 to 23 following the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, an official said.

Vora had served as a chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh for two terms.

"As a mark of respect to Motilal Vora, there will be a three-day state mourning from December 21 to December 23," a state government official said.

During this period, the National Flag will fly at half mast in all the government buildings, wherever it is flown on a regular basis throughout the state, he added.

Vora died at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

