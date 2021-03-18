Amidst the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, district administration imposed Section 144 in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district. It informed that people coming from Maharashtra will be advised to stay in 7-day home quarantine mandatorily.

It further said: Action to be taken against those found without wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, a night curfew has been imposed in Bhopal and Indore starting Wednesday at 10 pm. It will remain in place till Thursday morning. Only essential services and commodities will be allowed during the curfew hour.

The curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in the Indore district. The police announced the closure of the market and people were asked to go home.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has increased to 4.3 per cent with 54 per cent of the total cases being reported from Indore and Bhopal.

Meanwhile, India recorded 28,903 fresh coronavirus cases, its highest single-day spike this year, taking the country's infection tally to 1,14,38,734, the Union health ministry data on Wednesday showed.

The death count due to the infection increased to 1,59,044 with 188 more fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering an increase for the seventh day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 2,34,406, which now comprises 2.05% of the total infections, while with 1,10,45,284 recovered cases, the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.56%, the data stated.

A total of 17,741 recoveries have been made in the last 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

(Inputs from agencies)

