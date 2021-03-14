A senior doctor with the state-run Gandhi Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has contracted the novel coronavirus despite taking both vaccine doses.

People close to the 48-year-old doctor said she believed not wearing a mask after getting the second dose and a general lowering of the guard may have caused Covid-19.

She got the first shot of the Covishield vaccine on 16 January and the second one on 1 March, according to a PTI report.

The doctor tested positive on 10 March, and has been advised home quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 675 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,67,851, while the day also saw two deaths and 496 people recovering, an official said.

The toll in the state now stands at 3,885 and the recovery count is 2,59,454, he added.

"With 247 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 61,889 while that of Bhopal rose to 45,197 with the addition of 138 cases. Indore has so far reported 941 deaths and Bhopal 621. Indore has 1578 active cases while Bhopal has 817," he said.

With 16,040 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in MP crossed 59.89 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,67,851, new cases 675, death toll 3,885, recovered 2,59,454, active cases 4,512, number of tests so far 59,89,587.

With agency inputs

