Madhya Pradesh doctor infected with Covid-19 after second vaccine dose

"With 247 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 61,889 while that of Bhopal rose to 45,197 with the addition of 138 cases. Indore has so far reported 941 deaths and Bhopal 621. Indore has 1578 active cases while Bhopal has 817," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}