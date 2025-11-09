Madhya Pradesh: Drunk ASI hits multiple vehicles with SUV; teacher killed, son loses legs — Shocking details

In an alleged case of drunk driving in Madhya Pradesh, Neemuch Police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) rammed his SUV into multiple vehicles, killing two persons and critically injuring four others including a woman and children, Times of India reported quoting police on Saturday.

Neemuch Police arrested the ASI Manoj Yadav on Saturday afternoon, hours after the accident took place on late Friday.

According to the TOI report, Yadav's SUV hit multiple vehicles coming from the opposite direction. The severe collision hit a bike and killed Gyanodaya ITI College teacher Dashrath Bawri, 42, on the spot. Bawri's wife Lalita Bai, 35, their 10-year-old son Harshit, and six-year-old daughter Jaya also sustained severe injuries in the head-on collision and have been admitted to the hospital.

The SUV also hit another man, identified as Bhopal, 44, who was on another bike.

Also Read | Several injured in Mumbai after being hit by train near Sandhurst Road station

Father dead, 10-year-old's legs amputated Following the accident at the Neemuch-Jaora road, ASI Yadav fled the spot but was arrested on Friday afternoon. He has also been suspended from his duties by Neemuch Police in Madhya Pradesh.

While Bawri died on spot, his son Harshit suffered severe crush injuries to his legs. Doctors had to amputate the 10-year-old's legs in order to save him, TOI reported.

Also Read | At least 12 dead as speeding truck rams into vehicles in Jaipur

Lalita and Jaya also sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the hospital with other victims. Bhopal, son of Narayan Singh, a resident of Athana in Madhya Pradesh, was also rushed to the hospital and later reffered to a higher medical centre.

ASI was heavily drunk, family protests According to eyewitnesses quoted by TOI, the ASI was heavily drunk at the time of the accident. He was unable to stand properly after getting out of the car, they told the newspaper.

Liquor bottles were also recovered from Yadav's vehicle. He was taken for a medical examination, reports of which are awaited.

Also Read | UP train accident: 6 women passengers run over by train at Mirzapur station

Following the accident, family members of the deceased teacher protested at the district hospital and staged a sit-in, refusing to accept the body.

Other relatives and locals also joined in to protest, after which it turned massive. Police had to step in and reached the spot to pacify the agitators. The sit-in ended after they assured the family of strict action against the ASI.

“The administration assured immediate relief of ₹50,000 from the Red Cross fund, and proposals were being prepared to provide ₹5 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund under the Sambal Yojana. The family eventually agreed to lift the blockade after the assurance of strict action against the erring ASI,” SDM Sanjeev Sahu was quoted as saying by TOI.