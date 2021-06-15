With daily new Covid-19 cases declining in Madhya Pradesh , the state government has said that "government, semi-government, corporation and board" offices will function with 100% capacity. The new rules will be effective till 30 June.

Know what's allowed and what's not

Large, medium, small and minor industries and construction sites can also operate with full capacity, the directives said.

"All government, semi-government, corporation and board offices will be opened with 100% capacity," the new directives issued by the additional chief secretary (home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said.

Markets will be allowed to remain open from 9 am to 8 pm, the directives said.

Shopping malls can reopen while gyms can operate with 50% capacity, and stadiums can also open but without spectators. Shopping malls can remain open from 9 am to 8 pm and gyms between 6 am to 8 pm.

Hotels and lodges can operate with full capacity while restaurants and clubs will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity till 10 pm.

Temples will be allowed to reopen with six persons at a time while ensuring strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocol.

Weddings can take place with a maximum of 50 persons from both bride and groom's sides while only 10 persons can take part in the last rites.

However, the present ban on social, political, sports, cultural, entertainment and religious gatherings, as well as fairs which draw large numbers of people, will continue.

The ban on in-person classes at schools, colleges and coaching institutes will also continue. Only online classes can be conducted, as before.

Cinema halls, theaters and swimming pools will remain closed. Night curfew will remain in force from 10 pm to 6 am, the directives said.

'Janata curfew' will be in force from Saturday 10 pm to Monday 6 am.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday rose to 7,88,649 with the addition of 224 cases, while 27 deaths took the toll to 8,615, an official said.

He said 528 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 7,76,424, leaving the state with 3,160 active cases, with Bhopal and Indore accounting for 1,147 and 632.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.