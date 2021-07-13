With Covid-19 cases on a steady decline, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to further ease the lockdown restrictions in the state, reported news agency PTI.

As per the new guidelines, cinema halls can now operate with 50% of the seating strength whereas restaurants can function at full capacity, the chief minister said on Monday.

Until now, cinema halls were closed and restaurants were being operated with 50% capacity in MP.

"Covid-19 situation is now under control in Madhya Pradesh. Coronavirus cases fell to 18 while active cases stand at 296. There are no Covid-19 cases in 44 districts of the state," Chouhan said in a statement.

He further said that from now on, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies while 50 people can attend funerals. Until now, a maximum of 20 people were allowed to participate in funerals and 50 persons in marriage ceremonies

In addition, markets, earlier allowed to open only till 8 pm, will now be able to function till 10 pm.

The decisions came in the backdrop of a review meeting held by Chouhan, during which in told officials to be alert on the projected third wave of the pandemic.

"The cases are not coming down in Maharashtra and Kerala. The cases are also rising in southern and North-East states. It is suspected that the cases may rise in the month of August. But we are committed to flattening the third wave," the CM said.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported 18 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed its infection tally to 7,90,193, state health officials said. The health department did not release Covid-19 death figures and active cases in the state for the second consecutive day.

With 72,134 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far reached 1.30 crore.

The state government had relaxed night curfew hours in urban areas with the improvement of the coronavirus situation in the first week of July.

The curfew, which was imposed during the second wave from 10 pm to 6 am, was eased by an hour, from 11 pm to 6 am. Prior to that, MP had withdrawn Sunday lockdown.

