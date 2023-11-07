Priyanka Gandhi encountered a funny incident at a rally in Madhya Pradesh when she was presented with a bouquet without flowers. The incident was caught on camera and widely shared on social media.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi encountered an uncommon occurrence when she was presented with a bouquet, however, flowers were missing. 'What is this?' the Congress leader was seen cracking up when she was presented with the bouquet sans flowers by a Congress party worker on stage.

The Congress leader is in Madhya Pradesh to attend rallies ahead of the crucial Assembly Elections scheduled to be held on 17 November. The hilarious incident was caught on camera.

The video of the faus pax was shared widely on social media.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Union government over the rise in prices of onions and other essential commodities and said it tries to control inflation only when elections are round the corner.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is contesting to return to power which they lost when tuncoat Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled against then Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath causing the state government to fall. This also paved way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government to take over the Madhya Pradesh government seat.

The Madhya Pradesh rally was aired live on social media handles of the Congress. Sharing the link, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on X, "Indore is the land of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar which is known for justice, truth and good governance. The people here will restore those values by finishing off corruption and bad governance."

Ahilyabai Holkar was a Maratha queen in the 18th century who ruled over Indore for nearly three decades

At the Madhya Pradesh rally Priyanka Gandhi asked,"Onion prices have increased before Diwali and housewives are upset over this. The government makes efforts to control inflation only when elections are held. The price of an LPG cylinder rose to ₹1,400 and two months before the elections, the government reduced its price to ₹400".

Weren't people struggling with inflation earlier, the senior Congress leader asked.

Slamming the economic policies of the Narendra Modi government, she said big industrialists were prospering, while small and medium entrepreneurs who generate employment on a large-scale are languishing.

