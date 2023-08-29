Madhya Pradesh emerges as India’s lightning hub: Report4 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:29 AM IST
Instances such as the death of 144 goats and 44 sheep in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, as well as the considerable number of cow and buffalo casualties in Uttar Pradesh during 2021-2022, are disconcerting.
New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh is found to be the lightning hub of India with maximum flashes of 987,095 in 2022-23 and highest deaths of 340 per year, according to the latest report on lightning.
