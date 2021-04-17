INDORE : Madhya Pradesh's Indore district administration today has extended the partial lockdown it had imposed in light of the COVID-19 spread till April 23, an official said.

The partial lockdown has been in effect in the district since April 12. District collector Manish Singh in an order said the "corona curfew" in the limits of the urban bodies' in the district has been extended till April 23 due to the high rate of infection.

According to the order, people will be allowed to buy every day essentials during the lockdown. Despite the provision of 7,000 beds in local hospitals, the district is falling short of providing beds to COVID-19, the order stated. According to the health department, the district has recorded 87,625 COVID-19 cases, including 1,040 casualties so far. The district currently has 9,848 active cases.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh recorded 11,045 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, its biggest one-day spike so far, taking the state's infection count to 3,84,563, health department officials said.

The fatality count rose to 4,425 as 60 patients died due to the infection in the last 24 hours, which is also the highest one-day toll for the state since the pandemic outbreak, they said.

In this month so far, the state has recorded 89,052 new cases and 439 fatalities.

The previous highest one-day count (10,166) and deaths (53) were reported on April 15.

A total of 7,496 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the recovery count in Madhya Pradesh to 3,20,955, the health department said.

With 1,679 new infections, Indore's caseload went up to 85,969, while that of Bhopal rose to 65,222 with the addition of 1,681 patients.

Indore reported the highest deaths at 10, taking the toll in the district to 1,033, while this number in Bhopal rose to 670 with four more fatalities, the officials said.

There are 9,848 active cases in Indore at present and 8,055 in Bhopal, they said.

The number of active cases in the state has gone up to 59,183.

As many as 49,903 more tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of samples examined for coronavirus so far in Madhya Pradesh to 69,70,509.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 3,84,563, new cases 11,045, death toll 4,425, recovered cases 3,20,955, active cases 59,183, number of tests conducted so far 69,70,509

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.