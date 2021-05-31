{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Madhya Pradesh government has today extended the ''corona curfew'' in all 52 districts of the state till 15 June with some relaxation to start the economic and business activities in the state. The state will remain under 'corona curfew' from 10 pm every Saturday till 6 am on Monday according to the official order. There will be a night curfew in the state from 10 pm till 6 am, however where the case of covid-19 is higher, stricter provisions can be imposed by the district authorities.

The crisis management group in the state has allowed starting construction activities in the state and it will be decided by the group to decide on the list of activities that can be done during this period in every district, ward, and block.

However, all kinds of religious, political, and social gatherings will remain banned till 15 June. Also all kinds of sporting activities, entertainment activities, coaching institutions, and schools will remain totally closed during the period.

Shopping malls, Cinema halls, gym, swimming pool, Theatre, picnic spots, auditorium, and community centres will also remain totally closed during the period of corona curfew in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday extended by one week the ban on the movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till June 7 to check the spread of coronavirus transmission.

In an order issued on May 23, the government had extended the ban on inter-state plying of passenger buses till May 31.

The ban also covers vehicles that have the national tourist permits.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 1,205 fresh COVID-19 cases and 48 fatalities that took the tally of infections to 7,80,030 and the toll to 8,067, a health official said.

