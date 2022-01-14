Amid growing concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday extended the closure of schools till 31 January.

“In view of the present circumstances, from January 15 to January 31, all the schools from class 1 to class 12 will remain closed. All types of fairs whether commercial or religious fairs will be banned. Any procession and rally, political or social gathering will also be prohibited," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Covid-19 guidelines in Madhya Pradesh:

Only 50% attendance of the hall capacity should be ensured in the events held inside the hall. If all political, religious, educational, entertainment programs etc. are organized in the open, then the maximum number will be two and a half hundred. Big rallies, big gatherings, big events will be banned for now.

All sports activities can be done without spectators. Pre-board exams were proposed to be conducted from January 20, those exams should be conducted as take-home exams announced CM.

Only 3.3 percent of the patients of Covid-19 are admitted, do not worry but also do not be inattentive, keep the arrangements better.

“Home isolation is most important in this wave. Spread awareness about precautions in home isolation,"CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,14,473 on Thursday with the addition of 4,031 cases, while the death toll increased to 10,543 after three more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said. The state's positivity rate stood at 5.1 per cent as against 4.5 per cent on Thursday, when the state had recorded 3,639 coronavirus cases, he said. The recovery count stood at 7,86,278 after 782 people were discharged from hospitals during the day.

