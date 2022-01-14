Madhya Pradesh extends Covid-19 curbs till 31 January. Details here

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,14,473 on Thursday with the addition of 4,031 cases, while the death toll increased to 10,543 after three more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said. The state's positivity rate stood at 5.1 per cent as against 4.5 per cent on Thursday, when the state had recorded 3,639 coronavirus cases, he said. The recovery count stood at 7,86,278 after 782 people were discharged from hospitals during the day.