The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to impose Sunday lockdown in five more districts as Covid-19 cases surge, reported Hindustan Times on Saturday.

The lockdown will be extended to Vidisha, Ujjain, Gwalior, Narsinghpur and Sausar. After this, a total number of 12 districts are under Sunday lockdown in the state.

The government had first announced such a lockdown for Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur and, extended it to Khargone, Betul, Chhindwara and Ratlam on Thursday.

“The decision to this effect was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday," HT reported quoting an official.

The official said that the CM spoke about a three-fold strategy to curb the spread of coronavirus. This includes testing people, ensuring better treatment for those found positive, and conducting vaccinations at a rapid pace across the state.

Other restriction in state

In the cities where more than 20 cases are being reported daily, and in the districts where the average new cases per week are more than 20, only 50 persons can attend a marriage ceremony and only 20 people can take part in the last rites.

Swimming pools, gyms and cinema halls will remain closed in such districts.

Only takeaway service will be allowed at restaurants in such districts.

Public halls will be allowed to function with 50% capacity.

Cases in Madhya Pradesh

The state on Friday reported 2,091 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,84,265, while nine deaths increased the toll to 3,937.

As many as 1,048 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,68,290.

Amid a surge, only one out of 52 districts in the state did not report a new case during the day.

Two deaths each were reported from Indore and Jabalpur and one each from Khargone, Sagar, Ujjain, Chhindwara and Sheopur, the official said.

"Indore's caseload rose by 612 to reach 66,569, while that of Bhopal reached 49,029 with the addition of 425 cases. The active caseload in the two cities is 2,718 and 3,195 respectively. With 28,504 samples being examined since Wednesday evening, the number of coronavirus tests in MP crossed 62.70 lakh," he said.





