A farmer from Madhya Pradesh cultivate a Miyazaki variety of mangos on a farm in Jabalpur. This rare variety of mango sells at ₹2.7 lakh per kg.
RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka has shared pictures of a ruby-coloured Japanese breed of mangoes which are touted as the world's costliest mangoes. According to Goenka, a farmer from Madhya Pradesh cultivate a Miyazaki variety of mangos on a farm in Jabalpur. This rare variety of mango is sold at ₹2.7 lakh per kg.
The industrialist said that farmer Parihar has deployed six dogs and three security guards to secure the two trees of Miyazaki mango breed.
According to a report in news agency ANI, Parihar, the farmer got the sapling of Miyazaki from a man during a train journey. The couple had no idea that the tree would bear ruby-coloured Japanese mangoes.
Miyazaki mangoes are often referred to as "Eggs of Sunshine" (Taiyo-no-Tamago in Japanese).
The mangoes got their name from the city in Japan where they are grown.
The city's warm weather, long hours of sunlight, and abundant rain made it possible for the farmers in Miyazaki to go for mango farming, according to the local news report.
On average, the weight of one mango is about 350 grams. These mangoes are grown during the peak harvest season between April and August. The Miyazaki mangoes are shipped all over Japan, and their production volume is second in Japan after Okinawa.
