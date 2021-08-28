A farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district has mined high-quality diamond for the sixth time in two years, in land taken on lease from the government, reported news agency PTI .

This time, the precious stone retrieved by farmer Prakash Majumdar weighs 6.47 carat, said Nutan Jain, the in-charge diamond officer.

Majumdar found the diamond from a mine in Jaruapur village in the district on Friday. It will be put up for sale in the upcoming auction and the price will be fixed as per the government guidelines, said Jain.

Officials said that the raw diamond would be auctioned and the proceeds would be given to the farmer after deduction of government royalty and taxes.

The amount received from the auction will be shared between Majumdar and his four partners engaged in quarrying the mine.

"We are five partners. We got the diamond weighing 6.47 carat, which we deposited at the Government Diamond Office," said Majumdar.

He said that he had found a 7.44-carat diamond last year. Besides, he had also mined four other precious stones weighing 2 to 2.5 carat in the past two years.

As per the private estimates, the 6.47-carat diamond is likely to fetch around ₹30 lakh in the auction. Panna district is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats.

The state government gives small patches of land on lease in the Panna diamond reserve area to local farmers and labourers to mine diamonds and deposit them with the district mining officer.

With inputs from agencies.

