FIR against Kamal Nath for allegedly creating panic through remarks on COVID

Nath, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, was charged under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and section 54 (making or circulating a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic) of National Disaster Management Act 2005, the official said. The FIR was registered at the Crime Branch police station, Bhopal, he said.

