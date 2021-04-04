OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh: Fire in hospital in Ujjain, patients moved out

A fire broke out in a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Sunday following which patients lodged there were shifted to other medical facilities, police said.

No casualty was reported to far, Additional Superintendent of Police Amrendra Singh said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The fire broke out in the Patidar Hospital around noon and it was later brought under control, he said.

Some patients felt uneasy because of smoke in the premises due to the blaze and they were taken to other nearby hospitals, the official said, without specifying the number of patients moved out.

The patients who were critical were shifted to the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of other hospitals, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout