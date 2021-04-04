Subscribe
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh: Fire in hospital in Ujjain, patients moved out

Madhya Pradesh: Fire in hospital in Ujjain, patients moved out

Premium
1 min read . 02:31 PM IST PTI

  • No casualty was reported to far, Additional Superintendent of Police Amrendra Singh said
  • The fire broke out in the Patidar Hospital around noon and it was later brought under control

A fire broke out in a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Sunday following which patients lodged there were shifted to other medical facilities, police said.

No casualty was reported to far, Additional Superintendent of Police Amrendra Singh said.

The fire broke out in the Patidar Hospital around noon and it was later brought under control, he said.

Some patients felt uneasy because of smoke in the premises due to the blaze and they were taken to other nearby hospitals, the official said, without specifying the number of patients moved out.

The patients who were critical were shifted to the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of other hospitals, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

