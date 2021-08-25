Madhya Pradesh: First two cases of Delta Plus variant reported in this city

Two cases of Delta plus variant of coronavirus have been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. These are the first cases of Delta plus variant recorded in the district.

Dr Amit Malakar, COVID-19 Nodal Officer said, the samples collected from a 35-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were sent to the Delhi-based National Center for Disease Control in July and the report has arrived.

"Report from NCDC was received on Tuesday evening, in which a man and a woman were found to be positive for Delta plus variant. Both the patients had administered COVID-19 vaccination after which they tested positive. However, they are healthy," he added.

Both the Delta plus patients had tested positive for the infection on July 3 and contact tracing of these patients have been done, he informed.

As a precautionary measure, the health department has collected the samples of 88 persons who came in contact with the duo and sent them for COVID-19 testing.

"A total of 16 contacts of the women found positive for delta plus have been traced while 72 contacts of the man have also been tested," added Dr Malakar.

According to official figures, Indore has recorded 1,53,046 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 1,391 patients have died of the infection.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded five new coronavirus cases which took the state's caseload to 7,92,114 while no fatality due to the pandemic was reported, a health department official said. The death toll thus remained unchanged at 10,516. The recovery count stood at 7,81,519, leaving the state with 79 active cases.

As many as 4,20,97,917 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far.

Maharashtra Delta Plus tally at 103

The cases of Delta Plus variant in the neighbouring state Maharashtra has gone up to 103 after 27 new infections were reported in the state, the state health department said on Tuesday.

According to the health department, six cases each were detected in Gadchiroli and Amravati, five in Nagpur, four in Ahmednagar, three in Yavatmal, two in Nashik and one in Bhandara district.

