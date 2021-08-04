Madhya Pradesh floods: 1,225 villages affected; 5,800 rescued, says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday informed that a total of 1,225 villages of Shivpuri, Datia, Gwalior, Guna, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur have been affected because of floods. And a total of 5,800 people have been shifted to safer places, so far, the CM said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister said that that he is continuously monitoring the flood situation in the state.





The chief minister said he discussed the MP flood situation and rescue operation details with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on phone on Wednesday.

प्रधानमंत्री मा. श्री @narendramodi जी से फोन पर चर्चा की और मध्यप्रदेश में बाढ़ की स्थिति और रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन से उन्हें अवगत कराया।



शिवपुरी, दतिया, ग्वालियर, गुना, भिंड, मुरैना, श्योपुर के कुल 1225 गांव प्रभावित हैं। अब तक 5800 लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचा दिया गया है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 4, 2021





Chouhan told PM Modi that the state government is facing trouble in connecting with Sheopur people because of the disruptions in mobile towers due to floods. The railway line between Gwalior to Guna has also been impacted.

According to Madhya Pradesh CM, three teams of NDRF have reached Gwalior and two teams at Shivpuri for the rescue operation. Moreover, one column of the Army has been mobilised each for Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, and Sheopur districts which were affected by floods.

Army has rescued 17 people trapped in Datia Pali's Village and 20 people from Kali Pahari of Shivpuri, tweeted Chouhan. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued 11 people from Tapkeshwar Temple, he said.

Also, the Indian Air Force has started the rescue operation in flood-impacted villages in the state.





Earlier Chouhan said that 30 villages of Sheopur have been affected by the floods in the rivers Quarri, Seep, and Parvati.

"30 villages of Sheopur are flood affected. Relief and rescue work is going on at a brisk pace. So far, more than 1000 persons have been safely evacuated. At present, the campaign is going on to rescue about 1000 people trapped in village Jwalapur, Bheravada, Mewara, and Jatkheda," Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.