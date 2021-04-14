OPEN APP
Madhya Pradesh: For classes 1 to 8, govt announces two-month summer vacation

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh government has declared summer holidays for two months for the students of classes 1 to 8 in the state.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Indar Singh Parmar on Wednesday said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety and health of students.

However, all government teachers of classes 1 to 8 shall not leave the headquarters (of their posting) during the summer holidays till the completion of board exams as they may be required for duty and other related works, he added.

According to an order issued yesterday, students of classes 1 to 8 of schools run and aided by the government will have holidays from 15 April to 13 June this year, he said, adding that online teaching can be conducted for these classes till April end.

The minister said all government and non-government hostels in the state have been closed with immediate effect.

Guidelines have been issued by the school education department to all district collectors, education officers, district project coordinators and principals in this regard.

MP postpones exams of classes 10 and 12

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has postponed the examinations of Classes 10 and 12 in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Wednesday.

The exams of the high school, higher secondary and diploma in pre-school education (vocational course) were scheduled to begin from April 30 and May 1.

As per the order, the board exams of Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted as per the instructions of the MP Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, ICSE and other boards concerned.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh reported 8,998 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed.

According to the health department, as many as 46,526 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

There are 43,539 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The death toll due to Covid-19 here has mounted to 4,261.

Out of 8,998 fresh Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, Indore reported 1,611 cases in the last 24 hours.

The total Covid-19 cases in the district have now increased to 82,597, while 1,017 people have succumbed to the infection till now. There are 9,275 active Covid-19 cases in Indore.

