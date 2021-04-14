However, all government teachers of classes 1 to 8 shall not leave the headquarters (of their posting) during the summer holidays till the completion of board exams as they may be required for duty and other related works, he added.
According to an order issued yesterday, students of classes 1 to 8 of schools run and aided by the government will have holidays from 15 April to 13 June this year, he said, adding that online teaching can be conducted for these classes till April end.
The minister said all government and non-government hostels in the state have been closed with immediate effect.
Guidelines have been issued by the school education department to all district collectors, education officers, district project coordinators and principals in this regard.
MP postpones exams of classes 10 and 12
Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has postponed the examinations of Classes 10 and 12 in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Wednesday.