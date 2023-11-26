Madhya Pradesh gets India’s largest tiger reserve in Damoh, to be operational in next two to three months
The Central government has approved a proposal to merge two wildlife sanctuaries in Madhya Pradesh to create the largest tiger reserve in the country spanning 2,300 square kilometres.
