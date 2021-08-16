Indian Railways' West Central Railway(WCR) zone has installed the first Automatic Coach Washing Plants (ACWP) in Madhya Pradesh's Habibganj railway station.

Indian Railways in a statement said that"Automatic Coach Washing Plants (ACWP) are now being installed at major depots for exterior cleaning of trains with substantial reduction in water consumption and saving in man power." Exterior cleaning of coaches is done while placing the rake on washing lines (pit lines) through ACWP.

Automatic Coach Washing Plants not only clean the exterior of coaches more effectively and efficiently, they also reduce the direct water requirement by avoiding wastage. Water recycling facilities further reduces water requirements. Railways have installed ACWPs at more than29 locations so far.

Watch Video:

भारतीय रेल द्वारा मध्य प्रदेश में पहला ऑटोमेटिक कोच वाशिंग प्लांट हबीबगंज(भोपाल) में शुरू किया गया हैं।



आधुनिक उपकरणों से लैस इस वाशिंग प्लांट में मात्र 10 मिनट में 90% कम पानी उपयोग कर कोचेस की उच्च गुणवत्ता से सफाई हो रही है जिससे जल संरक्षण में भी मदद मिल रही है। pic.twitter.com/R4WHFqZn5F — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 16, 2021

Facts about Automatic Coach Washing Plants:

Normal Water consumption without ACWP - 1500 litres per coach

Water consumption for cleaning with ACWP - 300 litres per coach only.

Recycled water use - 80% (240 litres)

Fresh water additional required - 20% (60 litres)

Net water requirement per coach - 60 litres.

Net saving in water consumption with ACWP - 96% reduction in water consumption.

Estimated annual savings of water- 1.28 Crore Kilolitres

Rainwater Harvesting to Conserve Water

To promote water conservation, Indian Railways has been providing Rain Water Harvesting system (RWHs) at various locations as per extant policy. Rain Water Harvesting system (RWHs) is being provided in all establishments having rooftop areas of more than 200 square meters.

RWHs has been made mandatory in all new constructions of built-up assets like service buildings, hospitals, station buildings (including remodelling, etc.), railway quarters, workshops/sheds, yard modelling as also in doubling, new line and gauge conversion and sidings.

