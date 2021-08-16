1 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2021, 09:42 AM ISTLivemint
Indian Railways in a statement said that Automatic Coach Washing Plants (ACWP) are now being installed at major depots for exterior cleaning of trains
Indian Railways' West Central Railway(WCR) zone has installed the first Automatic Coach Washing Plants (ACWP) in Madhya Pradesh's Habibganj railway station.
Indian Railways in a statement said that"Automatic Coach Washing Plants (ACWP) are now being installed at major depots for exterior cleaning of trains with substantial reduction in water consumption and saving in man power." Exterior cleaning of coaches is done while placing the rake on washing lines (pit lines) through ACWP.
Automatic Coach Washing Plants not only clean the exterior of coaches more effectively and efficiently, they also reduce the direct water requirement by avoiding wastage. Water recycling facilities further reduces water requirements. Railways have installed ACWPs at more than29 locations so far.
Water consumption for cleaning with ACWP - 300 litres per coach only.
Recycled water use - 80% (240 litres)
Fresh water additional required - 20% (60 litres)
Net water requirement per coach - 60 litres.
Net saving in water consumption with ACWP - 96% reduction in water consumption.
Estimated annual savings of water- 1.28 Crore Kilolitres
Rainwater Harvesting to Conserve Water
To promote water conservation, Indian Railways has been providing Rain Water Harvesting system (RWHs) at various locations as per extant policy. Rain Water Harvesting system (RWHs) is being provided in all establishments having rooftop areas of more than 200 square meters.
RWHs has been made mandatory in all new constructions of built-up assets like service buildings, hospitals, station buildings (including remodelling, etc.), railway quarters, workshops/sheds, yard modelling as also in doubling, new line and gauge conversion and sidings.
