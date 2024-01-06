The Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case in connection with the alleged disappearance of 26 girls from a children's home in Bhopal, a police official said on Saturday. According to police, the probe so far has revealed that the girls may have left Aanchal Children's Home in Parwalia area after feeling homesick.

"Some girls who get themselves registered at the facility return home due to various reasons, including finding the stay uninteresting. The investigation so far shows they have returned to their homes. This is being verified further," Bhopal (Rural) Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar Sinha was quoted by PTI as saying in his video message.

What has been alleged?

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Parwaliya Sadak Police Station in Bhopal on Thursday over a complaint filed by district programme officer Ramgopal Yadav against one Anil Mathew for allegedly running the children's home illegally.

As per the complaint, 26 out of 68 girls (between 6-18 years of age) at the facility have gone missing, police said. The facility is around 20 kilometres from the district headquarters.

The FIR was filed under sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 naming Anil Methew, the manager of the children's home, as an accused, ANI reported.

Mathew was booked under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, the official said. “Mathew has so far failed to provide a registration certificate for the facility he was running," police said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan demands action

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the Mohan Yadav-led MP government to take action in the case of the alleged disappearance of 26 girls from an "illegal" children's home in capital Bhopal.

"The case of the disappearance of 26 girls from a children's home operating without permission in Parwalia police station area of Bhopal has come to my notice," Chouhan posted on X on Saturday. "Considering the seriousness and sensitivity of the matter, I urge the government to take cognisance and take immediate action," he added.