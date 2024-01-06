26 girls missing from children's home in MP's Bhopal: 'May have returned home', 'forced to practice Christianity'
Madhya Pradesh news: Police said the probe so far has revealed that the girls may have left Aanchal Children's Home after feeling homesick. However, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights chief alleged that the children “are forced to practice Christianity”.
The Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case in connection with the alleged disappearance of 26 girls from a children's home in Bhopal, a police official said on Saturday. According to police, the probe so far has revealed that the girls may have left Aanchal Children's Home in Parwalia area after feeling homesick.
Girls forced to 'practice Christian religion'
National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo wrote to the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary and alleged that the children kept in this illegal shelter home are forced to practice Christianity.
"An illegal children's home run by missionaries was inspected by me along with the chairperson and members of the state children's commission. The coordinating NGO had been working as child line partner like a government agency till recently," Kanoongo said.
He alleged, "The children are being kept in the home that is running operations without license. They are being kept secretly in a children's home and being made to practice Christian religion...The children are aged between six and 18 and majority of them are Hindus," Kanoongo added.
Collector suspends two officials
Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh suspended two officials on Saturday and issued a show cause notice against two others in connection with an illegally running children's home in the state capital Bhopal, ANI reported.
The suspended officials were identified as Brijendra Pratap Singh, currently posted in Ganjbasoda, Vidisha district, (formerly posted in Women and Child Development Department, Bhopal) and Komal Upadhyay, posted as project officer in Women and Child Development Department, Bhopal.
Two other officials who received show cause notice were identified as Sunil Solanki and Ramgopal Yadav, posted in Women and Child Development Department, Bhopal.
(With inputs from ANI)
