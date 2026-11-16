Madhya Pradesh: Gold worth ₹3.5 crore, lakhs of cash seized at Tiger Reserve officer’s house during raid; netizens react

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta identified assets worth about ₹7.6 crore during searches on November 15. The searches targeted premises linked to Sanjeev Kumar Sharma in a disproportionate assets case, The Indian Express reported. Sharma is an assistant director at the Satpura Tiger Reserve.

Teams from the Lokayukta’s Bhopal division searched three premises linked to Sharma. They searched his government accommodation and office in Narmadapuram district. They also searched his private residence in Chhindwara district. The Lokayukta obtained search warrants from a court after registering an FIR against Sharma, according to Express.

The teams seized ₹26.36 lakh in cash and 2.5 kg of gold. Officials valued the gold at ₹3.5 crore. Gold accounted for nearly half the provisional value of the assets identified during searches. They also seized 1.6 kg of silver worth about ₹2.9 lakh during the raid.

The searches revealed two hospitality properties allegedly linked to Sharma. Officials estimated Ecotel Resort’s value at about ₹2 crore. They valued Serenity The Villa at an estimated ₹1 crore. Both properties will undergo formal valuation, Express added.

Investigators recovered documents relating to 28 land transactions. They are examining those records as part of the probe. Officers also identified four vehicles that Sharma allegedly owned or possessed.

These included a Mahindra Scorpio, a Mahindra KUV, a Royal Enfield Bullet and a scooter. Officials estimated their combined value at ₹31.2 lakh. Household goods and other domestic assets were valued at about ₹50 lakh.

Preliminary checks suggested Sharma’s assets exceeded his known sources of income by 228%. After the searches, investigators put that figure at about 560%. They suspect some assets were acquired in the names of Sharma’s wife and other individuals.

The FIR cites Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The Act was amended in 2018. Lokayukta Inspector General Manoj Kumar Singh guided the operation. Director General Yogesh Deshmukh directed it. The estimated asset value could rise after formal valuations and scrutiny of the land records. The investigation is ongoing.

Social media reactions “Loss to the wildlife caused by virtue of malpractices by the accused to amass such wealth would be far more than the seized assets worth ₹7.6 crore,” wrote one user.

“It all goes to public development. Thanks for raiding,” commented another user.

One user wrote, “Need to curb corruption immediately. Corruption is the root cause of all diseases in society”